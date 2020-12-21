Emirates D20 League 2020 DUB Vs FUJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dubai will face Fujairah in the final match of the day in the Emirates D20 League on Monday, December 21. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the DUB vs FUJ live streaming information, Dubai vs Fujairah live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: DUB vs FUJ preview

Fujairah will start the match as underdogs versus Dubai, who currently top the points table. Fujairah have been excellent right from the start of the tournament and that is the reason why they are currently unbeaten in the tournament. For Fujairah, Waseem Muhammad and Usman Khan are topping the run charts and will be expected to continue their fine form with the bat.

Dubai, on the other hand, are third on the points table and has a chance to keep hold of the spot if they win the upcoming match versus FUJ. Shahrukh Sheikh and Syed Haider Shah are currently the leading run-getters for the side and the team will be hoping for them to score runs versus a strong Fujairah bowling attack. The match is expected to be a great contest.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip in Dubai is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There will be no cloud cover during the match due to which the chance of rain coming down will be zero throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 55% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.

DUB vs FUJ squads

DUB squad: Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Tahir Latif, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan,Saqib Manshad, Rudra Madhav, Rahul Bhatia, Punya Mehra

FUJ squad: Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hassan Khalid, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Maroof Merchant, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan.

DUB vs FUJ live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Dubai vs Fujairah live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the DUB vs FUJ live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Dubai vs Fujairah live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

