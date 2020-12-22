Emirates D20 League 2020 DUB Vs SHA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dubai will face Sharjah in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Tuesday, December 22. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the DUB vs SHA live streaming information, the Dubai vs Sharjah live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: DUB vs SHA preview

Both teams have already made it through to the knockout stage so this match is all about which team will finish third and fourth respectively. Currently, both teams are separated by 1 point on the points table and DUB will look to look to finish strong and take finish third on the points table. SHA, on the other hand, will look to hold onto the third spot.

The last time these two teams faced each other it was Sharjah who beat Dubai by 2 runs and will look to do the double over their opponent, while DUB will look to even the scores by winning the match. The match is expected to be a great contest when these two sides take the field.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip in Dubai is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There will be no cloud cover during the match due to which the chance of rain coming down will be zero throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 51% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

DUB vs SHA squads

DUB squad: Adnaan Khan (WK), Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan, Saqib Manshad, Ahaan Fernandes, Punya Mehra, Bilal Cheema, Rahul Bhatia

SHA squad: Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul,Muhammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan Harris.

DUB vs SHA live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Dubai vs Sharjah live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the DUB vs SHA live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Dubai vs Sharjah live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

