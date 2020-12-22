Emirates D20 League 2020 ECB Vs AJM Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

ECB Blues will face Ajman in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Tuesday, December 22. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the ECB vs AJM live streaming information, Emirates Blues vs Ajman live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Also Read: THU Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

Emirates D20 League live: ECB vs AJM preview

ECB clearly start as favourites for this match are they are the in-form team amongst the two. The Blues are comfortably sitting on second spot on the points table and a win will only strengthen their grip on the second. The win versus Abu Dhabi by 32 runs in the previous match on Monday will be a confidence booster for the side to continue their good form in the upcoming match. .

AJM are currently outside the top 4 and time is running out for them to qualify for the knockout stages. Despite the batsmen putting 161 on the board versus Sharjah in the previous match, Ajman bowlers failed to defend the total which is a cause of concern, especially when facing ECB in the upcoming match. AJM would look to put up a better performance and give a good fight to ECB in the upcoming match.

Also Read: Is Ravindra Jadeja Fit For 2nd Test? Latest Instagram Post Fuels Speculation; See Pictures

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip in Dubai is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Also Read: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly May Face Grilling On Own Sponsorships At Board's Dec 24 AGM

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There will be no cloud cover during the match due to which the chance of rain coming down will be zero throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 45% with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Rajeev Shukla Clarifies Rahul Dravid Won't Be Sent To Australia Post India's Adelaide Loss

ECB vs AJM squads

ECB squad: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid

AJM squad: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, A Khan, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

ECB vs AJM live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Emirates Blues vs Ajman live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the ECB vs AJM live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Emirates Blues vs Ajman live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.