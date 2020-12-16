Emirates D20 League 2020 SHA Vs ABD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Sharjah is all set to face Abu Dhabi in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Wednesday, December 16. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SHA vs ABD squads, SHA vs ABD live streaming, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.
Sharjah holds a psychological edge over Abu Dhabi, having already beaten them in their earlier match by 31 runs. Sharjah currently occupy the third spot on the points table with 8 points after 5 matches. They have 3 wins and 2 losses so far in the tournament and a win will get them level on points with the ECB Blues on the points table.
On the other hand, Abu Dhabi are still searching for their first win of the tournament after having lost all their 5 matches in the tournament so far. They have got a mountain to climb versus Sharjah and will have to play really well to beat them and register their first win in the tournament.
The strip at Dubai has been more helpful to the bowlers. The opening contest of the season was a high-scoring encounter, but post that, it has been bowlers who have been dominant. With the surface helping batsmen more, the captain winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a defending total on board.
According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards, despite intermittent cloud cover, however; the skies are likely to remain clear throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast is at 35% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.
SHA: Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (wk), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan Harris
ABD: Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Hariani, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Ben Willgoss, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Jishnu Balan, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Navalesh Naidoo,, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Paresh Katkar
The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the SHA vs ABD live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.
