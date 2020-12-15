Emirates D20 League 2020 SHA Vs DUB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Sharjah will lock horns with Dubai in final match of the day in the Emirates D20 League on Tuesday, December 15. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 9:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SHA vs DUB live streaming info and how to watch Emirates D20 League live in India and where to get Sharjah vs Dubai live scores.

Emirates D20 League live: SHA vs DUB preview

This is the second match of the day for Sharjah and they will be looking to end the day on a high by winning the match. SHA are currently fourth on the points table and they will be looking to finish the day inside the top three. They come into this match after their previous match versus Abu Dhabi ended in victory. Sharjah won the match by 31 runs thanks to an all-round performance from the side.

Dubai, on the other hand, will look to challenge for the second spot by winning the match. They are just two points behind ECB Blues and they need to win the match by a big margin to improve their net run rate and move to second spot on the points table. Expect them to put up a good fight as fans would in for a good contest between bat and ball.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip at Dubai has been more helpful to the bowlers. The opening contest of the season was a high-scoring encounter, but post that, it has been bowlers who have been dominant. With the surface helping batsmen teams, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up defending total on board.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards, expect a partial cloud cover, however; the skies are likely to remain clear throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast is at 47% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius.

SHA vs DUB live streaming: SHA vs DUB squads

SHA: Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (wk), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan Harris

DUB: Adnaan Khan (wk), Bilal Cheema, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan,Muhammad Usman, Rudra Mahadev, Saqib Manshad, Ahaan Fernandes, Rahul Bhatia

SHA vs DUB live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Sharjah vs Dubai live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the SHA vs DUB live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Sharjah vs Dubai live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

