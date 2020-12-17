Emirates D20 League 2020 SHA Vs FUJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Sharjah will lock horns with Fujairah in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Thursday, December 17. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the SHA vs FUJ live streaming information, Sharjah vs Fujairah live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: SHA vs FUJ preview

FUJ will start as favourites as they are yet to lose a match in the tournament. The team has played really well as a formidable unit in their 5 matches so far and they will be eager to finish the day on a high by winning the match. This is their second match of the day as they are playing ECB Blues in the first match.

SHA on other hand have had their own ups and downs in the tournament so far which will make an unbeaten FUJ quite a daunting opponent to face. They have so far won just three out of five matches and will be eager to win this match and narrow the gap to second place by just two points. An interesting contest is definitely on the cards.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip at Dubai is a balanced one with bowlers and batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been equally fighting back and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There could be some cloud cover during the match, however, the chance of rain coming down remains less throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 52% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

SHA vs FUJ squads

SHA Squad: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan Baraki, Mohammed Halan Harris, Krishnan Paul

FUJ Squad:

Ahmed Raza (c), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Muhammad Farooq, Maroof Merchant.

SHA vs FUJ live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Sharjah vs Fujairah live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the SHA vs FUJ live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Sharjah vs Fujairah live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

