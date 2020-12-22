Emirates D20 League AJM Vs FUJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Ajman will face Fujairah in the final league match of the Emirates D20 League on Tuesday, December 22. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 10:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the AJM vs FUJ live streaming information, Ajman vs Fujairah live scores, AJM vs FUJ squads and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: AJM vs FUJ preview

This is the second match of the day for AJM as they will look to end the season with three wins if they win against ECB Blues in the contest being played at the moment. Currently, AJM have just one win from eight matches with the bowlers failing to defend 160 in their previous match versus Sharjah. The battle against FUJ will be a bigger challenge and AJM will have to put on a strong performance to win the contest.

FUJ are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run and with the way the team is playing currently, they will seemingly have no trouble beating AJM in the upcoming contest. A win in this match will make it 10 wins out of 10 for FUJ besides allowing them to enter the knockout stage unbeaten.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip in Dubai is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There will be no cloud cover during the match due to which the chance of rain coming down will be zero throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 49% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.

AJM vs FUJ Squads

AJM squad: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar (WK), Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah (C), Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

FUJ squad: Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh (WK), Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.

AJM vs FUJ live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Emirates Blues vs Ajman live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the AJM vs FUJ live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Ajman vs Fujairah live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

