Emirates D20 League: DUB Vs ECB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Emirates Cricket Board Blues (ECB) will lock horns with Dubai in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 tournament on Wednesday, December 16. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the DUB vs ECB live streaming, Dubai vs Emirates Blues live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: DUB vs ECB preview

DUB are currently in fourth on the league table and this match presents them with an opportunity to get in the top 3. Dubai lost to Sharjah by 29 runs in their previous match and will be eager to bounce back with a victory by a huge margin. Expect Dubai to bring forth their A-game to the match against a tough opponent.

On the other hand, ECB are one of the favourites to win the title and going by the current form, they have a slight advantage over their opponent. So far the team has performed well in the tournament, which is visible from the fact that they have just one loss to their name. Expect them to put on a strong front in the upcoming match.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip at Dubai was initially pro-bowler for a couple of matches but post that, it has been the batsmen who have remained dominant. With the surface becoming batsman-friendly, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give their bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. Expect a partial cloud cover, however, although the skies are likely to remain clear throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 48% with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

DUB vs ECB squads

DUB Squad: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

ECB Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

DUB vs ECB live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Dubai vs Emirates Blues live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the DUB vs ECB live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Dubai vs Emirates Blues live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

