Emirates D20 League FUJ Vs AJM Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Fujairah will lock horns with Ajman in the second match of the day in the Emirates D20 tournament on Tuesday, December 15. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FUJ vs AJM live streaming info and how to watch Emirates D20 League live in India and Fujairah vs Ajman live scores.

Emirates D20 League live: FUJ vs AJM preview

FUJ are currently at the top of the standings and are also unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have played 4 matches and have won all of them Looking at their current form, they start as favourites over AJM whare not having a great run in the tournament. AJM on other hand are rooted at the 5th spot with 2 points. They are currently on 3 match losing streak and will have to really play well to upset the inform FUJ.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip at Dubai has been more helpful to the bowlers. The opening contest of the season was a high-scoring encounter, but post that, it has been bowlers who have been dominant. With the surface helping batsmen teams, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up defending total on board.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards, expect a partial cloud cover, however; the skies are likely to remain clear throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast is at 43% with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

FUJ vs AJM live streaming: FUJ vs AJM squads

FUJ: Ahmed Raza (c), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Muhammad Farooq, Maroof Merchant

AJM: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, A Khan, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

FUJ vs AJM live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Fujairah vs Ajman live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecast live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the FUJ vs AJM live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Fujairah vs Ajman live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

