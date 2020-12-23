Emirates D20 League Semi-Final ECB Vs SHA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Emirates Cricket Board Blues will clash with Sharjah in the 2nd Semi-Final of the Emirates D20 tournament on Wednesday, December 23. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 9:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the ECB vs SHA live streaming, Emirates Blues vs Sharjah live scores, ECB vs SHA squads and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: ECB vs SHA preview

The Emirates Cricket Board side have performed fairly better when compared to their counterparts in the league stage of the tournament. They have managed to claim seven wins from their 10 fixtures so far and have impressed with their consistent outings. Sharjah also fared well and ended up finishing third on the points table.

Sharjah have five wins to their name in the tournament so far, and both the teams are expected to go all guns blazing in the knockout contest. The upcoming encounter will mark the third occasion where the two teams clash in the Emirates D20 League. Emirates Cricket Board earned comprehensive victories in both the encounters.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The surface at Dubai is an ideal one for a 20-over fixture. While the strip has assisted batsmen in their strokeplay, the bowlers have been the more dominant out of the two in the recent contests. Moreover, chasing teams have had a slight advantage at the venue. Considering the conditions, and the past results, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, conditions seem perfect for an uninterrupted game of cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the game, and there are no chances of rain playing a spoilsport as well. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

ECB vs SHA live streaming: ECB vs SHA squads

ECB squad: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

SHA squad: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Mohammed Halan

ECB vs SHA live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Emirates Blues vs Sharjah live scores

The Emirates D20 League is not a televised event in India. However, fans who wish to watch the ECB vs SHA live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Emirates Blues vs Sharjah live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image source: FanCode

