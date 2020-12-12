Emirates D20 League SHA Vs ABD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Sharjah Bukhatir will take on Team Abu Dhabi in the 10th match of the Emirates D20 League. The match is slated to be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and start off at 2:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at SHA vs ABD live streaming and other details of the Emirates D20 League game.

Sharjah Bukhatir are currently placed 4th on the Emirates D20 League table, having won 1 and lost a game in the tournament. They will be looking to build some stability and form as the tournament progresses. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have had a horrendous start to their campaign, losing all of their games. With the record reflecting 4 losses against their name, the Abu Dhabi outfit will be desperate to get a win.

SHA vs ABD squads

Sharjah Bukhatir- Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez Rahman

Team Abu Dhabi- Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Hariani, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Ben Willgoss, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Jishnu Balan, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Navalesh Naidoo,, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Paresh Katkar

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

Where to watch Emirates D20 live in India?

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, cricket fans can watch the Emirates D20 live in India by logging on to FanCode. Fans can also follow the UAE Cricket official Twitter page for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi live scores.

Emirates D20 live: SHA vs ABD Pitch and weather report

The weather for the game is perfect for a match of cricket. Temperatures during the duration of the match are expected to be 25°C. The pitch is also likely to even out the contest as the bowlers are likely to expect to get a great deal of swing and bounce on the ground. The average first innings score at the ground is 149 and with batting being easier in the second innings due to the dew factor kicking in, the toss-winning captain could probably field first. With no rain interruption expected, we could witness both teams getting to play their full quota of overs.

Emirates D20 League: Match Prediction

Sharjah is likely to walk away with the win as they depend on their star player Khalid Shah. He has been hitting the ball at an impressive strike rate of 140 and will be looking to continue the same.

