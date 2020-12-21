Emirates D20 League: SHA Vs AJM Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Sharjah will face Ajman in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Monday, December 21. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the SHA vs AJM live streaming information, Sharjah vs Ajman live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Also Read: ECB Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Emirates D20 League live: SHA vs AJM preview

The teams playing in this match are competing for the fourth semi-final spot. SHA are currently fourth on the table and a win in this match will help them overtake Dubai at the third spot on the points table. They will certainly start as favourites to win the match.

AJM on other hand have played one match less and have so far registered just one win in the tournament. The match versus SHA will be really tough and AJM will have to play really well to beat them. They had lost to Sharjah by 6 wickets when these two teams met earlier in the tournament, so this time around AJM will look to settle the score by winning this match.

Also Read: Emirates D20 League 2020 ECB Vs ABD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip in Dubai is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Pacer Out Of Test Series, Mohammed Siraj To Replace Him?

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There will be no cloud cover during the match due to which the chance of rain coming down will be zero throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 50% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Boxing Day Test Crucial In Deciding Fate Of The Series Against India: Joe Burns

SHA vs AJM squads

SHA squad: Fayyaz Ahmed (C & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Mohammad Boota, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan.

AJM squad: Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan, Rishabh Mukherjee, A Khan, Anand Kumar, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Zubair Zuhaib.

SHA vs AJM live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Sharjah vs Ajman live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the SHA vs AJM live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Sharjah vs Ajman live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.