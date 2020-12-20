Emirates D20 League SHA Vs ECB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Sharjah will lock horns with ECB Blues in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Sunday, December 20. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the SHA vs ECB live streaming information, Sharjah vs ECB Blues live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: SHA vs ECB preview

The previous match between these two sides ended in a one-sided contest with ECB defeating SHA by 64 runs. They will be looking to repeat the same performance this time as well after suffering a defeat to Fujairah in the previous match. A win will not only help ECB to hold onto their second spot on the points table but also to extend their lead over SHA.

SHA meanwhile will be out for revenge and look to equal the scores with ECB by beating them in the upcoming match. They also lost their previous match to Fujairah and will look to bounce back with a win this time around. Fans can really expect a great contest when these two teams take the field.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip in Dubai is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There could be some cloud cover during the match, however, the chance of rain coming down remains less throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 50% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

SHA vs ECB squads

SHA Squad: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Mohamed Halan

ECB squad: Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Waheed Ahmad

SHA vs ECB live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Sharjah vs Emirates Blues live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the SHA vs ECB live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Sharjah vs Emirates live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

