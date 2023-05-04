Emmanuel Lenain Meets Virat Kohli, French Ambassador Wishes Him For Upcoming Tournaments

Emmanuel Lenain, the French Ambassador to India, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a picture of himself with legendary India cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. In the photo, Kohli can be seen sporting a brown t-shirt paired with black trousers and spectacles. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma wore a long sleeve blue striped shirt and black pants. The picture shows the star couple posing with Lenain and his wife.

"A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival," Lenain wrote in the caption of his post.

I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.🏏 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

Since being shared a couple of hours ago, Lenain's post has garnered more than 7,600 likes and thousands of comments. "Sir u r lucky @E_Lenain, u met the GOAT of cricket," one individual wrote. "Power couple for a reason," another user commented.

KING & THE QUEEN ❤️ — Ritu Saxena (@Chaikadakk) May 4, 2023

Congrats. This will be your most liked tweet ever👍😂 — @v (@firebal_ind) May 4, 2023

Inspiration for reason 🥰 — Tom (@Virushka_1812) May 4, 2023

Goat 🐐🖤 — NITHIN KOHLI🐐👑 (@viratKo55576228) May 4, 2023

Congratulations to ambassador. He met with Most Famous personality of world cricket. — KGF (@MaxiIssLove) May 4, 2023

Virat Kohli in IPL 2023

Kohli is currently plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. The 34-year-old is the second-highest run-scorer for RCB after skipper Faf du Plessis in the ongoing tournament. Kohli has smashed 364 runs in 9 matches at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 137.87. He has hit five half-centuries in the season thus far. Only three players have scored more runs in IPL 2023 than Kohli. The number one on the list is Faf du Plessis (466), followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal (428), and Devon Conway (414).

Kohli was recently docked 100 percent of his match fee after he got involved in a heated verbal altercation with Lucknow Super Giants players and support staff on Monday. Kohli had an ugly face-off with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and also with mentor Gautam Gambhir, with whom he shares a torrid past. Gambhir was also fined 100 percent of his match fee, while Naveen-ul-Haq was asked to give up 50 percent of his day's earnings.

Image: Twitter/@E_Lenain