Emotional Harbhajan Singh Kisses Ground, Reminisces Fond Memories Of Cricket Career; Watch

Harbhajan Singh's glorious career finally came to end when the veteran cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Friday, December 24. The former Team India off-spinner took to Twitter to make the official announcement. The 2011 World Cup winner while speaking to ANI said that the main reason behind taking retirement from cricket was to spend time with his family. He further added that he will try to avoid competitive cricket going forward. Social media handles were flooded with messages from current and former cricketers following the news about Harbhajan Singh retirement.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while congratulating Harbhajan Singh said that one of the aspect of his glorious career was his "hunger to perform". He said in a statement, "I congratulate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career. He has faced several challenges in his life, but Bhajji is not the one to give up. He has overcome many hurdles and put many setbacks behind him to rise every time. What inspired me the most about him was his hunger to perform."

Harbhajan Singh retirement: Cricketer returns to the ground from where it all started

A day after announcing his retirement from cricketer, Harbhajan Singh returned back to the cricket ground from where his cricketing career started. The off-spinner returned back to Burlton Park, Jalandhar where he began to take coaching. On his arrival, Harbhajan Singh kissed the pitch before addressing the media.

Harbhajan Singh career

Talking about Harbhajan Singh career, the off-spinner played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for India between 1998 and 2016. The right-arm off-spinner picked up 417 wickets in Tests and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format. Harbhajan has 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20Is. Harbhajan was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and played a major role with the ball in India's historic campaign that year.