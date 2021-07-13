Kapil Dev Breaks Down After Hearing News Of Ex-India Teammate Yashpal Sharma's Death

The cricket fraternity on Tuesday was stunned after reports of India's 1983 World Cup icon Yashpal Sharma's death broke out. Yashpal, a key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, died aged 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest after returning home from a morning walk. The 66-year-old cricketing legend is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. Notably, it was Yashpal Sharma's 89 off 120 deliveries innings against defending champions West Indies that paved the way for India. As the cricket fraternity is shocked and sad, Team India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain broke down after the cricketer's demise.

Kapil Dev breaks on Yashpal Sharma's death

As per the PTI report, Kapil Dev simply broke down and was unable to say anything, after hearing the news of World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma's death when he was contacted. Kapil Dev who captained that history-making squad, was in tears when PTI contacted him and could only say, "I won't be able to speak."

On the other hand, Dilip Vengsarkar couldn't believe that the 'fittest' among the class of 1983 was gone so soon. "It is unbelievable. He was the fittest among all of us. I had asked him that day when we met how about his routine. He was a vegetarian, teetotaller, used to have soup for his dinner and very particular about his morning walks. I am just shocked," former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar told PTI, reacting to the tragic development.

Yashpal Sharma Cricketing Career

During his international stint, Yashpal Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he bagged 883 runs. In addition to this, he was also known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford which will forever be etched in public memory. On the list of players with no ducks in their ODI career, Sharma is the only non-active Indian cricketer. In the early 2000s, he served as a national selector and later as a match referee in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 22, 2010, Yashpal Sharma officiated the last match of his career between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians.

