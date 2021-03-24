Emotional Krunal Pandya Reveals How His Late Father 'was With Him' For India-England Match

Team India's Krunal Pandya dedicated the terrific knock on his ODI debut to his late father as India kick-started the limited-overs series with a 66-run-win against England at Pune on Tuesday. Playing his first game for the Men in Blue, Krunal Pandya smashed the England bowlers all around the park, scoring the fastest fifty by an Indian debutant off just 26 deliveries, helping India to register a mammoth 318 run total at the end of 50 overs. The southpaw termed his debut for India as a 'dream come true' and revealed that it was a very emotional moment for him.

Speaking to his brother Hardik after the game, Krunal Pandya said that it was a special moment for him to receive the cap from his brother and remarked that he had his father's blessings all the way throughout the game on Tuesday. In the course of his conversation with Krunal, Hardik Pandya revealed that he was happy to have been dismissed before his brother arrived at the crease and said that he had witnessed something very special from Krunal in the 1st ODI. Krunal Pandya further revealed that he was working on being the best version of himself and that he was not result-oriented.

'This one is for you dad': Pandya brothers

Revealing an interesting aspect of their lives, Krunal and Hardik said that their father was 'with them in the dressing room'. Detailing on it, Krunal Pandya explained that he had carried his late father's backpack from his Baroda home to the game on Tuesday. Krunal explained that their father had had a habit of packing his stuff a day earlier and revealed that he had carried his dad's bag consisting of his hat, shoes and clothes. Krunal and Hardik got more emotional in the course of their conversation as the latter revealed that their father was with them in the dressing room while the former was playing for his country.

India go 1-0 up in the three-match series

Chasing a stiff target of 318, England were off to a flying start as Jason Roy (46), and Jonny Bairstow (94) stitched a 135-run opening stand and at one stage, it appeared that England would easily chase this down. Once Roy and pinch-hitter Ben Stokes were dismissed, Bairstow tried his best to single-handedly take the game away from India before he fell six runs short of what would have been his 11th ODI century. The Indian bowlers then staged a remarkable comeback thereafter as the visitors suffered a middle-order collapse and even though all-rounder Moeen Ali waged a lone battle, it just was not enough as the reigning ODI world champions were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as the Men In Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.