Emotional Sreesanth Drops To Pitch Post 1st Ranji Trophy Wicket In 9 Yrs; 'Giving Pranaam'

Veteran India pacer S. Sreesanth on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle to react to his first wicket in the Ranji Trophy, which he picked after a long gap of 9 years. While playing against Meghalaya in the ongoing first-class season, Kerala bowler Sreesanth dismissed Aryan Bora to register his first Ranji Trophy wicket in 9 years. After taking the wicket and confirming it with the on-field umpire, Sreesanth was seen laying down on the ground and kissing the pitch.

"Now that’s my 1st wicket after 9 long years..gods grace I was just overjoyed and giving my Pranaam to the wicket. #grateful #cricket #ketalacricket #bcci #india #Priceless," Sreesanth wrote as he shared a clip of his wicket on Twitter.

Sreesanth was banned from taking part in any form of competitive cricket for the past nine years after his name emerged in a spot-fixing scandal during his stay at Rajasthan Royals in 2013. The BCCI imposed a lifetime ban on Sreesanth but the 39-year-old got the court to overturn the decision and reduce the sentence to seven years. He was cleared for a return in 2020 following which he joined the Kerala domestic side. Sreesanth even registered his name for this year's IPL auction but he went unsold.

Sreesanth is remembered for his exceptional bowling during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, which India won. He was also a vital part of the 2011 ICC men's World Cup-winning squad. Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India between 2005 and 2011. He has 87 wickets in the longest format, 75 wickets in ODIs, and 7 wickets in T20Is, which he picked at averages of 37.59, 33.44, and 41.14, respectively.

Kerala vs Meghalaya

As far as the match between Kerala and Meghalaya is concerned, the Southern state side won the game by an innings and 166 runs. Batting first, Meghalaya were bowled out for 148 runs, courtesy of a 4-wicket-haul by Eden Apple Tom. In reply, Kerala scored a mammoth total of 505 runs with one century each from Ponnam Rahul, Rohan Kunnummal, and Vathsal Govind. Kerala then bowled Meghalaya out for 191 runs. Sreesanth finished the game with figures of 2-40 in 12 overs.

Image: Sreesanth/Instagram