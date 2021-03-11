EN-L Vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

The England Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in the 11th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 11, 2021. Here is our EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction, EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team and EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 top picks.

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Serving as the replacements for the Australian Legends who pulled of the series due to COVID-19, the England Legends have taken the Road Safety World Series 2021 by storm. Making 42 off 17, Kevin Pietersen led the team to a win over the Bangladesh Legends in their first match. Where Joe Root and co. lost out to India in the Test series, Pietersen's 75 off 37 and Monty Panesar's 3-15 gave the England Legends their second win and broke the India Legends' 3-match win streak. This puts the ENG legends in third place with 8 points.

Following close behind, with four points and in fourth place on the table is the South African Legends. The COVID-19 induced break has not been the best for the SA Legends, who were on a winning streak when the Road Safety World Series began in 2020. Having beaten the West Indies Legends then, Jonty Rhodes and co failed miserably as they took on the Sri Lanka Legends in their first game in 2021. Andrew Puttick's 39 and Zander de Bruyn's 11 were the only double-digit scores registered as the side fell for 89 runs. It will be a tough comeback for the SA Legends as they take on England in this game.

EN-L vs SA-L playing 11 prediction

England Legends - Phil Mustard (wk), Kevin Pietersen (c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar

South Africa Legends - Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Jonty Rhodes (c), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Nantie Hayward

EN-L vs SA-L Key Players

England Legends - Kevin Pietersen, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard, Darren Maddy

South Africa Legends - Jonty Rhodes, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Batsmen: Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Jonty Rhodes (VC), Andrew Puttick

Allrounders: James Tredwell, Zander de Bruyn

Bowlers: Monty Panesar, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Ryan Sidebottom

EN-L vs SA-L match prediction

According to our EN-L vs SA-L match prediction, the England Legends will win this match.

Note: The EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction and EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team and EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Road Safety World Series Twitter