EN-L Vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

England Legends will take on West Indies Legends in the 16th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 16, 2021. Here is our EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction, EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 top picks.

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The England Legends' breakthrough beginning at the Road Safety World Series has come to a grinding halt after their back-to-back losses against the South Africa Legends and the Sri Lanka Legends. Where at once they were looking set to make the semis, Kevin Pietersen and co. now find themselves in a precarious 4th place on the table. Behind India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, the England Legends will have to win this game to put themselves through to the next round. With a net run rate of -1.470, it is highly unlikely that the side will make it though in the event of a loss.

The West Indies Legends also find themselves in a similar position as they come into this last group stage match of the Road Safety World Series tournament. With just two wins in the series so far - against Australia last year and against the Bangladesh Legends in the last game - the West Indies Legends are at the 5th place on the table with 8 points to their name. With a net run rate of -0.352, the side winning should make it to the playoffs fairly comfortably.

EN-L vs WI-L playing 11 prediction

England Legends - Phil Mustard, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Usman Afzaal, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, Chris Schofield, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar.

West Indies Legends - William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin.

EN-L vs WI-L Key Players

England Legends - Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Ryan Sidebottom

West Indies Legends - Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith, Sulieman Benn

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Batsmen: Dwayne Smith (VC), Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy

Allrounders: Tino Best, James Tredwell

Bowlers: Ryan Sidebottom, Sulieman Benn, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar

EN-L vs WI-L match prediction

According to our EN-L vs WI-L match prediction, the England Legends will win this match.

Note: The EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction and EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

