EN-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

England-U19 will take on Sri Lanka-U19 in the 4th ODI of the West Indies U19 Tri-Series on Wednesday, December 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). England-U19 have played two matches so far with a loss in the opening fixture against West Indies-U19 and followed it up with a win against the same opponents. They will look to secure a win in this game to bolster their chances of progressing to the final.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Trainer Reveals The Squash Player Who Inspired Him To Be The Fittest

On the other hand, Sri Lanka-U19, who were considered as the underdogs before the tournament started. registered a narrow one-wicket win over West Indies-U19, who were clear favourites to win the match. Chasing 138 to win, the Lankan U19s were nine down for only 101 on the board. An unbeaten 37-run stand for the 10th wicket helped them to start off with a win.

ALSO READ | CCH Vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 squads

England-U19 Squad: George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Tom Clark, Lewis Goldsworthy, Dan Mousley, Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, George Hill, Luke Hollman, Sam Young.

Sri Lanka-U19 Squad: Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishra (Wicket-keeper), Navod Paranavithana, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Ravindu Rasantha, Sonal Dinusha Gamage, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Chihan Kalindu, Avishka Tharindu, Dilshan Madushanka, Sandun Mendis, Dilum Sudheera Thilakaratne, Matheesha Patirana, Naveen Fernando, Avishka Lakshan, Ashian Daniel.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: 5 Players Who Could Start A Bidding War Between Franchises

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jordan Cox (Captain)

Batsmen: Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Nipun Dananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha

Bowlers: George Balderson, Amshi de Silva, Kavindu Nadeeshan

All-rounders: Kasey Aldridge (Vice-Captain), Lewis Goldsworthy, Rohan Sanjaya

England U-19 start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

ALSO READ | Ind Vs WI: Hayden Walsh Reveals His Father's Identity, Who Is NOT A Legendary Fast Bowler