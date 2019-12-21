EN-U19 VS SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The England U-19 cricket team, led by the young George Balderson, will play their Sri Lankan counterparts in the final of the ongoing Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in the West Indies at Coolidge on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 6.30 PM IST. England will enter the match as favourites as they topped the table in the triangular series with 4 wins from 6 games. Sri Lanka will enter the finals as underdogs as they finished second in the group stage with 3 losses and 3 wins. Here is the EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match prediction along with the squad updates and other important news. Can the young and determined England squad tear apart the Lankans on Saturday?

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 squads

England cricket team squad: Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, George Balderson (captain), Luke Hollman, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Ben Charlesworth, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Clark, George Hill, Harry Duke

Sri Lanka cricket team squad: Kimani Melius (captain), Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 top picks and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Jordan Cox

All-rounder – Nipun Dananjaya, Sonal Dinusha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kasey Aldridge

Batsmen – Kavindu Nadeeshan (captain), Ben Charlesworth (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Joe Evison, Hamidullah Qadri, Blake Cullen, Amshi De-Silva

England enter the match as the favourites to win the tournament.

Please note that the above Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

