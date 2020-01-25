EN-U19 Vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

England U-19 and Nigeria U-19 will face each other in Match 3 of Group B of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. Both the sides have been eliminated from the tournament after losing their opening two games. Keep reading for the EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 team news, predictions and all match details.

EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 match schedule

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Date: Saturday, 25 January 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 team preview

As mentioned above, both sides have exited the youth tournament after losing back-to-back games in Group B. England lost their opening match against West Indies before narrowly losing to Australia in the previous encounter. England posted a score of 252 in the first innings, which was chased down by the Aussies in the last ball of the game. The game eventually sealed the fate for the English youth side, making their final group stage game a dead rubber. Ben Charlesworth has been a top performer with the bat scoring 118 runs so far. Lewis Goldsworthy has impressed with the ball picking up four wickets in two innings.

Nigeria opened their World Cup campaign with a loss to Australia before losing to group-leaders West Indies. The African side have been poor with the bat after being bowled out for just above 50 runs in both the games. Nigeria's captain Sylvester Okpe has performed well for his sinking side, picking up 2 wickets and scoring 16 runs in two innings.

EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 squads

EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11: England Under-19

George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sam Young, Dan Mousley, Tom Clark, Harry Duke.

EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11: Nigeria Under-19

Sylvester Okpe (captain), Sulaimon Runsewe (wicketkeeper), Elijah Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Samuel Mba, Isaac Danladi, Akhere Isesele, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Rasheed Abolarin, Oche Boniface, Ifeanyi Uboh, Shehu Audu and Miracle Akhigbe.

EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket Keeper: Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Ben Charlesworth (Captain), Jack Hayens, Olayinka Olaleye

All-rounders: George Balderson, Patrick Aho, Lewis Goldsworthy (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Hamidullah Qadari, Kasey Aldridge, Sylvester Okpe, A Jimoh

EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 prediction

England U-19 will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

