EN-U19 Vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

England Under-19s will square off against West Indies Under-19s in the 8th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Monday, January 20. The match will take place at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

This will be the opening fixture for the England Under-19s, which will be led by George Balderson. Their warm-up games weren't impressive as their first warm-up game against Zimbabwe was washed out due and they subsequently went on to lose their second warm-up game against Afghanistan Under-19s. They will have to be at the top of their game if they have to beat the West Indies Under-19s, who are coming on the back of a solid win against the Australians.

On the other hand, West Indies Under-19s will be brimming with confidence after the start to their tournament. They first won both their warm-up games and followed it up with a 3-wicket win over Australia Under-19 in the tournament opener. The Windies will look to continue their winning streak by registering a win in this fixture. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Squads

England Under-19 Squad: George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sam Young, Dan Mousley, Tom Clark, Harry Duke.

West Indies Under-19 Squad: Kimani Melius (Captain), Ramon Simmonds (Wicket-keeper), Daniel Beckford, Kelvon Anderson, Jayden Seales, Nyeem Young, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Ben Charlesworth (Captain), Jack Haynes, Mbeki Joseph, Kimani Melius

Bowlers: Kasey Aldridge, Jayden Seales (Vice-captain), Avinash Mahabirsingh

All-Rounders: George Balderson, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matthew Forde

West Indies Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER