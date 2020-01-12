EN-U19 Vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

England Under-19s will face the Zimbabwe Under-19s in the second match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 warm-ups. The match will be played at LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria on Sunday, January 12 at 1:30 PM IST. George Balderson will captain the England Under-19 and Dion Myers will lead the Zimbabwe Under-19. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

England Under-19:

George Balderson (captain), Hamidullah Qadri, Jack Haynes, Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Clark, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, and Sam Young.

Zimbabwe Under-19:

Dion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dane Schadendorf, Brandon James, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, and Taurayi Tugwete.

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Ahomed Ebrahim, Milton Shumba, Ben Charlesworth, George Hill

All-Rounders: George Balderson (captain), Wesley Madhevere (vice-captain), Dion Myers

Bowlers: Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Kasey Aldridge

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

England U-19s start as favourites to win the game.

In the last ICC Under-19 World Cup, England lost in the quarter-finals against the Australian team. Their last ODI game was against Sri Lanka and the latter won by 77 runs. England's best batsmen in the game were Jack Haynes and Jordan Cox. Their best bowlers were Blake Cullen and George Balderson.

Zimbabwe could not progress beyond the group stages in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. Their last ODI game was against New Zealand and they won by 2 wickets. Their best batsmen in the match were Milton Shumba and Emannuel Bawa. Their best bowlers in the game were Wesley Madhevere and Milton Shumba.

