EN-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For India Vs England Women's 1st ODI

England Women and India Women are all set to face each other in the 1st ODI match of India vs England women’s series on June 27. The 1st ODI match of the India vs England women’s series is set to take place at the Bristol County Ground, England starting from 3:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction with the EN-W vs IN-W dream11 team including the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks before the match.

EN-W vs IN-W preview for 1st ODI

The India vs England women’s series began with a one-off Test match which ended in a draw after the Indian women’s team managed to hold their ground after receiving a follow-on from England. The India Women will play their 1st ODI match out of the 3-match ODI series against England at the Bristol County Ground. Both the teams will be looking to register their first win of the series through the 1st ODI match to gain a lead.

Probable Playing XI for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav

England Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn

Captain and Vice-captain selection for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team

Captain – T. Beaumont

Vice-captain – S. Verma

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – A. Jones

Batters – T. Beaumont (C), S. Mandhana, S. Verma (VC), P. Raut

All-rounders – H. Knight, K. Brunt, D. Sharma

Bowlers – S. Ecclestone, K. Cross, J. Goswami

Ahead of the EN-W vs IN-W scorecard, both India Women and England Women are equally matched since both the teams have match-winning players who displayed their ability in the one-off Test match. However, the EN-W vs IN-W scorecard is expected to see the India Women perform well to get ahead in the 1st ODI match of the series. The EN-W vs IN-W prediction can see the India Women win the upcoming match to claim a lead in the ODI series by 1-0.

Note: The EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team and the EN-W vs IN-W prediction does not guarantee positive results and therefore the prediction should only be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

