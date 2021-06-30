EN-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For India Vs England Women's 2nd ODI

England Women and India Women are all set to face each other in the 2nd ODI match of the India vs England women’s series on June 30. The India vs England Women's 2nd ODI match is set to take place at the County Ground, Taunton, starting from 6:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction with the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team including the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks before the match.

EN-W vs IN-W preview for the 2nd ODI match

The India vs England women’s series began with a one-off Test match which ended in a draw after the Indian women’s team managed to hold their ground after receiving a follow-on from England. England Women won their 1st ODI match against India Women by 8 wickets. Despite a brilliant batting display by captain Mithali Raj, the Indian women’s team couldn’t put enough runs on the scoreboard as Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver took the England team across the finish line in the 1st ODI match.

Probable playing XI for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht.

England Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

Less than 24 hours to go for 2nd WODI. This is what the playing strip looks like currently. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jWY1AiP2qM — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 29, 2021

Captain and Vice-captain selection for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team

Captain – T. Beaumont

Vice-captain – S. Ecclestone

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – A. Jones

Batters – T. Beaumont (C), S. Mandhana, S. Verma, M. Raj

All-rounders – H. Knight, K. Brunt, D. Sharma

Bowlers – S. Ecclestone (VC), K. Cross, J. Goswami

Ahead of the EN-W vs IN-W scorecard, the England women have an edge after being ahead in India vs England women’s ODI series by 1-0. In the upcoming EN-W vs IN-W scorecard, the Indian women’s team will have to put their best foot forward while scoring runs to put a challenging total on the scoreboard in the 2nd ODI match. On the other hand, the England women’s team look strong and they will be expected to perform well in the upcoming game.

Note: The EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team and the EN-W vs IN-W prediction does not guarantee positive results and therefore the prediction should only be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

Image Source: PTI/Heather Knight Twitter