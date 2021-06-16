EN-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Bristol Test Match Preview

England Women and India Women will contest in the only Test match of their series at the County Ground, Bristol. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) on Wednesday, June 16. Here is our EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction, EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team and EN-W vs IN-W scorecard.

England women vs India women match preview

The Indian women's cricket team is scheduled to play a one-off Test match against England women along with 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will be raring to go as they have an opportunity to feature in the longer format after an extended break of nearly seven years. The Mithali Raj-led side also has a significant opportunity of becoming the team with the most consecutive Test victories in women's cricket if they go over the hosts England in their upcoming clash.

🗣️ 🗣️ Skipper @M_Raj03 shares her thoughts on #TeamIndia approaching a record fourth successive Test win 👇 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/r0u36E6W6p — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 15, 2021

India women have won all of their last three fixtures in Test matches, and a win in their forthcoming clash will make them the only team to have won four back-to-back Tests in women's cricket. The England side has showcased stunning form this year. They will be high on confidence after their T20I and ODI series win against New Zealand women. India on the other hand have a chance to redeem themselves after their embarrassing loss to South Africa at home.

The game will be a four-day fixture and both teams will be keen to come up with an inspiring performance in the longer format. The match is of utmost importance as a thrilling game of cricket between the two nations could prove to be a great advertisement for women's Test cricket. With both sides consisting of exciting cricketers, the red-ball game promises to be a closely fought battle.

Fans can catch the India Women vs England Women live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The India Women vs England Women live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. For the EN-W vs IN-W scorecard and updates, fans can keep a tab on BCCI Women's and England Cricket's official social media handles.

England Women vs India Women weather report

The conditions in Bristol seem ideal for a game of Test match cricket. According to AccuWeather, there will be a slight cloud coverage on the opening day, however, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny mostly on Day 1. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

England women vs India women pitch report

The wicket at Bristol is likely to favour the batters. Considering the star-studded batting lineups of the two participating teams, a high-scoring clash is on the cards. Looking at the conditions, the captain winning the toss could look to bat first in an attempt to gain an early advantage by posting a mammoth total on the board.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11

Wicketkeeper - A Jones

Batters - H Knight (C), M Raj (VC), P Raut, S Mandhana

All-rounders - D Sharma, H Kaur, N Sciver

Bowlers - M Villiers, P Yadav, S Ecclestone

EN-W vs IN-W prediction

As per our EN-W vs IN-W prediction, India Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 team and EN-W vs IN-W prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: BCCI Women Twitter