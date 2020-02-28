EN W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

England Women will face Pakistan Women in the 12th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The EN W vs PK W live match will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday, February 28 at 1:30 PM IST. Heather Knight will captain England Women and Bismah Maroof will lead Pakistan Women in the EN W vs PK W live match. Let us take a look at the EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, EN W vs PK W Dream11 team, EN W vs PK W playing 11 and EN W vs PK W match prediction that can bring you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Australian PM downplays coronavirus threat, says 'you can still go to cricket'

EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs PK W playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the likely EN W vs PK W playing 11-

EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction - EN W vs PK W playing 11 - England Women:

Heather Knight (captain), Amy Ellen Jones (wicketkeeper), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn.

EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction - EN W vs PK W playing 11 - Pakistan Women:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are equally my favourite cricketers: Satya Nadella

EN W vs PK W Dream11 team: EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction

Here is the EN W vs PK W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum number of points -

Wicket-keepers: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Heather Knight (vice-captain), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Lauren Winfield

All-Rounders: Natalie Sciver (captain), Nida Dar, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Eccelstone, Aiman Anwer

Please keep in mind that the EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The EN W vs PK W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Video: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues dances with security guard at T20 World Cup

EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs PK W Match Prediction

As per our EN W vs PK W match prediction, England Women are currently first in Group B with one win out of two games. Their last game was against Thailand Women and they won by 98 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver. Their best bowlers were Anya Shrubsole and Natalie Sciver.

Pakistan Women are currently second in Group B with one win out of one game. Their last game was against West Indies Women and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan. Their best bowlers in the game were Nida Dar and Diana Baig.

The EN W vs PK W live match can be expected to be won by England Women, according to our EN W vs PK W match prediction.

EN W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs PK W Live

The EN W vs PK W live match will be live-streamed on the Star Sports network. On television, this match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, this match can be streamed live on Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid's sons Samit and Anvay finish as top 2 scorers in school cricket match