EN-W Vs SL-W Dream11 T20WWC Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

England Women will face Sri Lanka Women in a warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Tuesday, February 18 at 9:30 AM IST. Heather Knight will captain the England Women and Chamari Atapattu will lead the Sri Lanka Women. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

EN-W vs SL-W Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

England Women:

Heather Knight (captain), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, and Mady Villiers.

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Atapattu (captain), Shashikala Siriwardene, Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Kavisha Dilhari, Umesha Thimashini, and Sathya Sandeepani.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Ama Kanchana, Hasini Perera

All-Rounders: Katherine Brunt (captain), Chamari Atapattu (vice-captain), Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

England's last match was against the New Zealand Women and they won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Danni Wyatt and Heather Knight. Their best bowlers were Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole.

Sri Lanka's last match was against the South Africa Women and their opponents won by 41 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ama Kanchana and Hasini Perera. Their best bowlers in the game were Chamari Atapattu and Udeshika Prabodhani.

England are the favourites to win this match.

