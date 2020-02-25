EN-W Vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

The upcoming third Group B and seventh overall match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between England Women and Thailand Women. The EN-W vs TL-W live match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 25. The EN-W vs TL-W live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here is our EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team, EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction and EN-W vs TL-W match prediction that will bring you the best EN-W vs TL-W live match results.

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: Preview for EN-W vs TL-W match prediction

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are also the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. England Women lost their opening game to South Africa Women by six wickets while Thailand Women suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies Women in their first match.

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: EN-W vs TL-W playing 11 likely from both squads

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: EN-W vs TL-W playing 11 - England Women

Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone.

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: EN-W vs TL-W playing 11 - Thailand Women

Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Suleeporn Laomi, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu.

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team

Here is the EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 team to aid our EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction -

Wicketkeeper – Nannapat Koncharoenkai

All-rounder – Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Nattaya Boochatham

Batswomen – Danielle Wyatt (vc), Nattakan Chantam, Amy Ellen Jones

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Suleeporn Laomi, Anya Shrubsole

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: EN-W vs TL-W match prediction

England Women start off as favourites to win the game as per our EN-W vs TL-W match prediction.

Please note that the above EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

