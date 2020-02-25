EN W Vs TL W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Women's T20 WC Match Preview

The upcoming third Group B match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be a England Women vs Thailand. Women one. The EN W vs TL W live match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 26. The EN W vs TL W head to head will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at EN W vs TL W live streaming details, EN W vs TL live score and other England Women vs Thailand Women details.

EN W vs TL W Live Streaming: EN W vs TL W head to head preview

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are also the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. Prior to the EN W vs TL W head to head, England Women lost their opening game to South Africa Women by six wickets while Thailand Women suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies Women in their first match.

EN W vs TL W Live Streaming: EN W vs TL W head to head squad Updates

EN W vs TL W Live Streaming: England Women Squad

Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers.

EN W vs TL W Live Streaming: Thailand Squad

Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Suleeporn Laomi, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suwanan Khiaoto.

EN W vs TL W Live Streaming Details: EN W vs TL W live score

The EN W vs TL W live match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST and will be played on Wednesday, February 26. To watch the EN W vs TL W live match, tune into Star Sports Network. For EN W vs TL W live streaming, it will be available on Hotstar and JioTV. For EN W vs TL W live score, updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website.

EN W vs TL W Live Streaming: EN W vs TL W live match weather report

The weather condition suggests no rainfall during the EN W vs TL W live match. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to be around 24°C to 27°C.

EN W vs TL W Live Streaming: EN W vs TL W live score Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval in Canberra is a batting-friendly track. Both spinners and pacers will also get some assistance from the surface. A total of 150 can be a competitive one on this pitch and both the teams will prefer to chase at the venue in the EN W vs TL W live match.

