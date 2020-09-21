EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, 1st T20I Game Preview

West Indies women cricket team will square off against England women cricket team in the first T20 international of the five-match series. The match will be played on Monday, September 21, 2020. Here is the EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, EN W vs WI W Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: All top T20 records at Delhi vs Punjab venue, Dubai Intl Cricket Stadium

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 10.30 PM IST

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and preview

Final preparations ahead of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/EwgTS3PhDc — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 20, 2020

West Indies are on a tour of England for the five-match T20 International series. The two teams have a history of fierce clashes. The previous five games suggest that England's women cricket team have an upper hand in the tie. The hosts have bagged two victories, while West Indies have managed just one victory in all. Two games were abandoned due to vagaries of the weather. The two teams last came up against each other in the ICC Women's World Cup in March. England defeated West Indies by 46 tuns in a scintillating clash.

Also Read | 'Let's make it bigger': Raina to set up Cricket academy in J&K; meets Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W Dream11 team news

England: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight(c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

West Indies: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor(c), Chedean Nation

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin (vc), Natasha McLean

All Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and top picks

England: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin

Also Read | IPL 2020: 'Closed-doors cricket' not to stop fan clubs from innovations in backing teams

EN W vs WI W match prediction

England women cricket team are the favourites in the tie against West Indies.

Also Read | ICC faces serious challenge in finding balance between T20 leagues and international cricket: Flower

Note: The EN W vs WI W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The EN W vs WI W playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: windiescricket.com