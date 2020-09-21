EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, 1st T20I Game Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
West Indies women cricket team will square off against England women cricket team in the first T20 international of the five-match series. The match will be played on Monday, September 21, 2020. Here is the EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, EN W vs WI W Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Date: Monday, September 21, 2020
Time: 10.30 PM IST
Final preparations ahead of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/EwgTS3PhDc— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 20, 2020
West Indies are on a tour of England for the five-match T20 International series. The two teams have a history of fierce clashes. The previous five games suggest that England's women cricket team have an upper hand in the tie. The hosts have bagged two victories, while West Indies have managed just one victory in all. Two games were abandoned due to vagaries of the weather. The two teams last came up against each other in the ICC Women's World Cup in March. England defeated West Indies by 46 tuns in a scintillating clash.
England: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight(c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn
West Indies: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor(c), Chedean Nation
Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones
Batters: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin (vc), Natasha McLean
All Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell
England: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin
England women cricket team are the favourites in the tie against West Indies.
