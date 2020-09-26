EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Game Preview

The England women's cricket team will square off against West Indies women cricket team in the Women's International. The match will be played on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Here is the EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, EN W vs WI W Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020

Time: 5.30 PM IST

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the third match of the five-game T20 series. The England women's cricket team have had a splendid run of form, having bagged two victories in as many games. Interestingly, England won both the matches by a margin of 47 runs. Sarah Glenn was the outstanding performer in the previous match, scoring 26 runs, while also picking up two wickets while conceding 24 runs. On the other hand, Stafanie Taylor had a decent game individually, as she scored 38 runs, while also picking up two wickets for 12 runs.

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W Dream11 Team news

England women team: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

West Indies women team: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin (vc), Natasha McLean

All Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and top picks

England: Heather Knight, Sarah Glenn

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin

EN W vs WI W match prediction

Considering the previous two matches, England women cricket team have an edge over West Indies.

Note: The EN W vs WI W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The EN W vs WI W playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Windies Cricket Twitter