EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Game Preview

The England women's cricket team will square off against West Indies women cricket team in the Women's International. The match will be played on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Here is the EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, EN W vs WI W Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020
Time: 5.30 PM IST
TAKE A BOW🙌🏾🙌🏾@stafanie07 accomplished her 3K Run scoring marathon in style🔥😎 #Milestone #WIWomen #WIFierce pic.twitter.com/r0FEK8jgNj— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 23, 2020
This is the third match of the five-game T20 series. The England women's cricket team have had a splendid run of form, having bagged two victories in as many games. Interestingly, England won both the matches by a margin of 47 runs. Sarah Glenn was the outstanding performer in the previous match, scoring 26 runs, while also picking up two wickets while conceding 24 runs. On the other hand, Stafanie Taylor had a decent game individually, as she scored 38 runs, while also picking up two wickets for 12 runs.
England women team: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn
West Indies women team: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation
Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones
Batters: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin (vc), Natasha McLean
All Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell
England: Heather Knight, Sarah Glenn
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin
Considering the previous two matches, England women cricket team have an edge over West Indies.
