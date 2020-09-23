EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd T20I Game Preview

England Women is all set to take on West Indies Women in the second T20I international of the five-match series. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. The live streaming will begin at 10:30 pm IST and the matches will be played at County Ground in Derby. Here is a look at our EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, EN W vs WI W match prediction, EN W vs WI W Dream11 team and the probable EN W vs WI W playing 11.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and preview

Speaking about the upcoming EN W vs WI W live match, EN W will be in lot of confidence following their win in the first match against WI W. Tammy Beaumont was the star of the match for EN W in the first match, scoring a fine 62 runs in the first match and once again the team will be depending on her to give them a strong start at the top. In the bowling department, Natalie Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone will look to inflict damage on the WI W batting line up.

Also Read: DHA Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

On the other hand, WI W would like to redeem themselves and bounce back in the second match following their 47 run defeat in the opening match. Deandra Dottin was the only player who showed resistance with the bat and scored a fine half-century and she would look to continue her form with the bat. Despite the poor batting display by other batters, the team management would be hoping for them to fire in the upcoming EN W vs WI W live match.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa Honours Kolkata Team Ahead Of Mumbai Clash; Watch Video

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W Dream11 team news

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W playing 11: EN W

Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight(c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

Also Read: SOM Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Final Live Info

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W playing 11: WI W

Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor(c), Chedean Nation

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W top picks from the EN W vs WI W Dream11 team

Deandra Dottin

Tammy Beaumont

Natalie Sciver

Shakera Selman

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W Dream11 team

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction

As per our EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, EN W will start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, EN W vs WI W top picks and EN W vs WI W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The EN W vs WI W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Windies Cricket/Twitter