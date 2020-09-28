EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 4th T20I Preview

The England Women's cricket team will battle it out against West Indies Women in the 4th T20I as the Windies continue their search for a first win in the series. The match will be played on Monday, September 28. Here is our EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, preview and EN W vs WI W Dream11 team.

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date: Monday, September 28, 2020

Time: 10.30 pm IST

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and preview

Having already sealed the series with a victory in the previous game, England will now look to whitewash the West Indians. The English side have won the first three games of the series. In the previous match, England set a target of 154 runs at a loss of six wickets.

West Indies, on the other hand, did not quite settle in the chase, failing to move past 134 runs in 20 overs. England won the game by 20 runs. With 82 runs to her credit, besides a splendid bowling spell, Natalie Sciver was crowned Player of the Match.

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W Dream11 team, squad list

England Women: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: EN W vs WI W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin (vc), Natasha McLean

All Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

EN W vs WI W live: EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction and top picks

England: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin

EN W vs WI W match prediction

With three victories in as many matches, England arrive into the fourth game as the clear favourites.

Note: The EN W vs WI W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The EN W vs WI W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

