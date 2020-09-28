EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 4th T20I Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The England Women's cricket team will battle it out against West Indies Women in the 4th T20I as the Windies continue their search for a first win in the series. The match will be played on Monday, September 28. Here is our EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, preview and EN W vs WI W Dream11 team.
Also Read | New Zealand Cricket to spend $1.3 million for quarantining players during home summer
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Date: Monday, September 28, 2020
Time: 10.30 pm IST
Having already sealed the series with a victory in the previous game, England will now look to whitewash the West Indians. The English side have won the first three games of the series. In the previous match, England set a target of 154 runs at a loss of six wickets.
An outstanding performance from @natsciver today 🙌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 26, 2020
Full highlights 👉 https://t.co/fCHKfUcJf7#WomensCricketMonth pic.twitter.com/K5HnE5Iz8m
West Indies, on the other hand, did not quite settle in the chase, failing to move past 134 runs in 20 overs. England won the game by 20 runs. With 82 runs to her credit, besides a splendid bowling spell, Natalie Sciver was crowned Player of the Match.
Also Read | Dean Jones death: Ex-Australian batsman's top records in international cricket
England Women: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn
West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation
Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones
Batters: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin (vc), Natasha McLean
All Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell
Also Read | Bishan Singh Bedi birthday: Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity's wishes online
England: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin
With three victories in as many matches, England arrive into the fourth game as the clear favourites.
Also Read | Dean Jones death: Irfan Pathan mourns tragic demise of former Australian cricketer
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Krunal Pandya poised to achieve big, incredible record against Bangalore in Dubai
29 mins ago
Rahul Tewatia's Dream11 IPL 2020 salary, total tournament earnings since 2014 & net worth
45 mins ago
TUH vs SGH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt match preview
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Ian Bishop names Punjab player who impressed him despite Rajasthan loss
1 hour ago
TCP vs DCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt live
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Frankfurt DCC vs FCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points