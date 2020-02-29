EN W Vs WI W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming match of ICC Women’s World Cup, England Women will go up against West Indies Women. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground in Sydney, Australia. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, March 1, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local, 8:00 AM GMT).

England Women are currently at the second spot of the Group B points table. They have a win-loss record of 2-1 in the 3 games (4 points) they've played so far. On the other hand, West Indies Women are at the third spot of the points table. They also have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the 2 games (2 points) they've played so far.

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction: Schedule

Venue: Sydney Showground in Sydney, Australia

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local, 8:00 AM GMT)

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction: Squads

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction: England Women Squad

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction: West Indies Women Squad

Stafanie Taylor(C), Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction: Top picks

England Women: Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction: Team

Wicket Keeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Heather Knight (C), Hayley Matthews, Fran Wilson, Chedean Nation

All-Rounder: Stafanie Taylor(VC), Nat Sciver

Bowler: Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Anisa Mohammed, Sarah Glenn

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction

England Women start as favourites to win.

EN W vs WI W Dream11 Prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that this EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

