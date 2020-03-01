EN W Vs WI W Live Streaming Details, Live Scores And Women's T20 World Cup Match Preview

The England Women's team will go up against West Indies Women's team in Match 16 of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. West Indies are one team that is capable of upsetting England in the Women's T20 World Cup. Stefanie Taylor and Co will be looking to keep their semi-final aspirations intact as they gear up to play West Indies on Sunday in the EN W vs WI W live match in India. Let’s take a look at how one can watch the EN W vs WI W live match with their EN W vs WI W live streaming details, EN W vs WI W live scores and EN W vs WI W live telecast in India details.

EN W vs WI W live scores: England defeated Pakistan in their previous ICC Women's T20 World Cup outing

EN W vs WI W live streaming: Predicted line-ups

EN W vs WI W live match: England women's squad - Women's T20 World Cup

Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers.

EN W vs WI W live match: West Indies women's squad - Women's T20 World Cup

Stafanie Taylor(C), Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

EN W vs WI W live streaming: Match schedule of Women's T20 World Cup match

EN W vs WI live streaming: Date - Sunday, March 1, 2020

EN W vs WI W live telecast in India start time - 1:30 PM IST

EN W vs WI W live streaming venue - Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

EN W vs WI W live streaming details and EN W vs WI W live telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the EN W vs WI W live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network on TV. The EN W vs WI W live match will be broadcasted in both English and Hindi. One can also watch the EN W vs WI W live streaming on Jio TV and Hotstar. For EN W vs WI W live match updates, one can look up ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages. The EN W vs WI W live streaming starts at 1:30 PM IST and so does the EN W vs WI W live telecast in India for the Women's T20 World Cup match.

