End Of Alex Hales' Career? Vaughan Feels So, Netizens Bemoan Opener's Exclusion From Squad

Seems like the ECB is not in a mood to give cricketer Alex Hales 'another go' and allow him to make his comeback for England Cricket Team. The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday was forced to announce an all-new 18-member squad for the upcoming limited over series against Pakistan after 7 members of the England Cricket Team tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, the entire squad was asked to self-isolate because they were in close contact.

Soon, the ECB announced that the England vs Pakistan series will be taking place as per the schedule and announced an 18-member squad with Ben Stokes as the captain. ECB's decision to not include Alex Hales in the squad fumed not only netizens on social media but also former skipper Michael Vaughan. Notably, in the 18-members squad announced by the ECB, nine players are uncapped.

Michael Vaughan on ECB not including Alex Hales in the squad

England's former skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment after Alex Hales was left out of the team. Vaughan on his Twitter expressed that not including Hales despite the unprecedented times indicates that his international cricketing career is over. The former English skipper also opined that Hales has already been punished for the 'huge mistake' he did in the past, however, everyone makes mistakes suggesting Hales should be given another chance.

So No Alex Hales … that must be the end of his international career then … find it very sad that someone who made a huge mistake but was punished can’t be given another go … we all mistakes every week … !!! Those that say they don’t are lying … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2021

Netizens furious over Alex Hales' exclusion

A Carrier Has Been Destroyed By Morgan And ECB.



Alex Hales (2011-19)#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/Bqri9xZexN — ᴅᴇᴀɴ 🎭 (@ComeOnKane) July 6, 2021

Alex Hales couldn't get a place in England's new ODI squad despite there being 9 uncapped players. Time and time again he's proven he still belongs to the English team, but no chances yet for him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 6, 2021

Alex Hales Should have included to England Squad Now...#PakvEng — Awais Chand🏏💚 (@ChandTweetsCric) July 6, 2021

Whatever has happened in the bubble is very unfortunate and I hope the players recover soon.



On another note it's getting beyond inexplicable to wrap my head around the continued omission of Alex Hales #ENGvPAK — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) July 6, 2021

Alex Hales'controversial cricketing career

Once England's prime opening batsman, Alex Hales' cricketing career has been with full ups and downs. Alex Hales was removed from England's squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019 following a meeting of the country's senior players who believed he showed a lack of respect for team values and could no longer be trusted. The decision was taken after Hales tested positive for a recreational drug as he underwent a hair follicle test. During a press conference, England's skipper Eoin Morgan after the removal of Alex Hales had said that England has worked very hard on setting up the team's culture since the 2018 Bristol incident.

In September 2017 for which Hales and Ben Stokes were hit with two charges, apiece of bringing the game into disrepute but the latter was found not guilty of affray by a jury last summer.

Morgan had revealed by saying, "It really did open our eyes to ourselves, not just being judged as performers but how we are as role models. We have been working on it to try and find values that everybody across all three formats can adhere to and those values have been in place for the past six months. Unfortunately, Alex’s actions have shown complete disregard for those values. This has created a lack of trust between Alex and the team."

(Image Credits: MichaelVaughan/alexhales1-Instagram)