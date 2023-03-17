Former Australia Captain Tim Paine Makes Silent Exit From Cricket, Announces Retirement

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket and played his last match of Sheffield Shield for his domestic team Tasmania against Queensland. The match ended in a draw and the former wicketkeeper-batsman received a guard of honor from both his team and also the opponents. Paine scored a total of 45 runs in the match which includes a 42-run knock in the first innings and he also remained unbeaten on three in the second.

After making his first-class debut against South Australia in 2005, Paine played for Tasmania in 95 Sheffield Shield games. He ended his career with 296 dismissals, a state record.

Tim Paine retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Tim Paine's international career

Tim Paine made his international debut vs England at Old Trafford in 2009 just ahead of the seven-match ODI series. Paine didn't get a chance to bat in the rain-affected match.

Tim Paine was included in Australia's national side for the 2009 ODI series vs England as regular wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin was out of the series due to a broken finger. Paine was not given a chance in the series but then made his ODI debut against Scotland where he played a 38-ball 29 run knock and contributed to Australia's first innings total of 345. The Tasmanian wicketkeeper-batsman also took a catch and his team won the match by 179 runs.

Paine made his white ball debut against Pakistan in July 2010, when Australia played against Pakistan in the UK. This was the first time a Test match was held at a neutral venue after 1912. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a seven and 47 in both innings and also took five catches in the match. The contribution guided Australia to a comfortable victory at Lord's.

Tim Paine also captained Australia in 23 Tests and won 11 of them. Paine was Australia's captain when Team India defeated the Aussies at home for the first time in a series.

Paine led Australia in five ODI's but was not able to win a single match out of them.