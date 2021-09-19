'Ended Up Suffering A Spinal Stroke': Cricket Legend Chris Cairns Provides Health Update

Chris Cairns, the former New Zealand all-rounder, took to Twitter for the first time after being struck with paralysis. Cairns suffered paralysis in his legs due to a stroke in his spine following an emergency heart surgery in Sydney. The former Kiwi cricketer posted a video on his official Twitter handle, wherein he thanked surgeons, doctors, nurses, and specialists responsible for looking after him while he was in Canberra and Sydney undergoing treatment.

“It’s been a big 6 wks. On 4th August I suffered a Type A aortic dissection, a rare but serious condition. I required emergency surgery and from there a range of complications ensued and I ended up suffering a spinal stroke. A long road ahead, but I’m grateful to be here,” read the caption of the video.

“Hi everybody. Just over six weeks ago, I suffered a type A aortic dissection, which essentially means there’s a tear in one of the major arteries of the heart. I had several surgeries and grafts and very thankfully the specialists were able to save the heart itself," Cairns said in his video. He made a return to social media after a gap of seven long years courtesy of this post.

“One of the complications that arose was a spinal stroke which in itself will provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I’ve ever faced in rehab going forward. Huge thanks to the team here at Canberra Hospital, to St Vincent’s in Sydney, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists - you saved my life. Thanks also for all the well-wishes that have been sent through to Mel, my wife, and I,” he further added.

“Uplifting, humbling, and so, so special. I’ll keep posting to keep you along on the journey as it goes, but please, thank you so much and much love to everybody," he said as he concluded the video.

Chris Cairns is now 51 years old. The son of former New Zealand cricketer Lance Cairns, the all-rounder represented the Kiwis in as many as 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and 2 T20Is. He scored 3320 Test runs, 4950 ODI runs in his career. The right-arm medium pacer also grabbed 218 Test and 201 ODI wickets. He was also named as one among the five ‘Wisden Cricketers of the Year’ back in 2000.

