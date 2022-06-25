ENG Captain Ben Stokes Becomes 1st Cricketer In Test Cricket To Achieve Monumental Feat

England captain Ben Stokes accomplished a rare feat in the third Test of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand on Friday. Stokes became the first cricketer in history to score 100 sixes and claim 100 wickets in the game's longest format. The England skipper reached the milestone while batting for England in the second innings of the ongoing third Test match. Stokes, who scored 18 off 13 balls, achieved the feat after hitting a six off of Tim Southee's bowling in the 10th over of the second innings.

Stokes has played 82 Tests for England and has scored 5255 runs, including 100 sixes and 635 boundaries. The 31-year-old all-rounder has also picked 177 Test wickets at an average of 32.67. Going into the third Test match against New Zealand, Stokes had 99 sixes to his name. He completed 100 sixes courtesy of his 18-run knock, which also included two boundaries.

As far as the ongoing third Test match is concerned, New Zealand scored 329 runs in the first innings courtesy of some superb batting from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Tim Southee also contributed to New Zealand's first innings total. Jack Leach picked five wickets for England, while Stuart Broad scalped three wickets. Matthew Potts and Jamie Overton each picked one wicket.

England, on the other hand, had a poor start in their first innings, losing four wickets for 21 runs in a span of just 8 overs. Trent Boult dislodged England's top-order with some amazing bowling. However, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton then managed to steady England's ship as they scored 162 and 97 runs, respectively. Broad also contributed by scoring a much-needed 42 off just 36 balls. England finished their first innings with a lead of 31 runs.

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Playing XIs

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

(Image: AP)