England captain Jos Buttler on Sunday heaped praise on Rishabh Pant, calling the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman a "fearless player" who is brilliant across all formats. Buttler said Pant is a fantastic player and if he gets a second chance, he can really hurt the opposition. Buttler missed a stumping chance to dismiss Pant in the third ODI at Old Trafford. Pant did not waste the opportunity and went on to score an unbeaten century to help his side win the game and secure the three-match series 2-1.

Buttler responded that Pant is a fearless player and that it is his mentality that separates him from other players when asked what makes the Indian keeper stand out from other stroke players. Buttler continued by saying that it seems like Pant has strong backing to play however he pleases.

"Rishabh is a fantastic player and again, if you give him a second chance, he will hurt you. I think there are numerous stroke-players around the world. Rishabh is a fearless player, someone who is great to watch and is brilliant across formats. He is an exciting player and it is his mentality that sets him apart. It looks like he gets great backing to go and play however he wants to play," Buttler said in his post-match press conference.

England vs India 3rd ODI

Pant forged a crucial 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to help India recover from an early setback that saw their top four batters getting dismissed for just 72 runs on the board. Pant and Pandya steadied the ship for India and took them closer to the target. Pandya was eventually dismissed for 71 off 55 balls in the 36th over. However, Pant held his nerves and finished the chase for India alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Pant ended the innings at an unbeaten score of 125 off 113 balls, including 16 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 259 runs in 45.5 overs. India scored 261 runs to win the match by 5 wickets with 47 balls remaining. Pant was named the player of the match for his outstanding effort. Pandya, who picked four wickets in the first innings of the match, was named the player of the series.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/ECB