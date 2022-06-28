Brendon McCullum, the head coach of England's Test team, has spoken out about speculations that Eoin Morgan is planning to retire from international cricket. On Monday, media reports surfaced claiming that Morgan is planning to end his career in international cricket. McCullum, who has worked with Morgan in the IPL, noted that everything good must eventually come to an end. McCullum was asked about reports of Morgan's retirement after the third Test match between England and New Zealand.

"Eoin Morgan is is going to go down as one of the most influential figures in world cricket for the approach he's undertaken since taking over the England captaincy and what he did with the side. He changed the entire attitude and style of cricket that they played. To have won the World Cup and to have taken those guys into a journey. Guys like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are absolute superstars in world cricket right now," McCullum said.

"All good things must come to an end and there'll be a time when him and I will sit down and enjoy a nice bowl of red and reflect on what's been quite a remarkable career for him," he added.

McCullum, who is the current head coach of England's Test team, has worked closely with Morgan for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The coach-captain duo played a crucial role in Kolkata reaching the final of IPL 2021 last year.

Morgan's international career

Morgan was appointed the captain of England's white-ball team after Alastair Cook stepped down in 2014. Under Morgan's leadership, England emerged as one of the most feared white-ball unit, playing with a dynamic style and having faith in its power-hitting abilities. Morgan helped England win their first-ever Cricket World Cup in 2019. Additionally, he assisted England in advancing to the semi-final stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Morgan, however, has struggled to put on match-winning performances for a few months now. He has scored just one half-century in his last 65 innings across all formats. Morgan played 20 games last year and only scored 253 runs at a dismal average of 23.00. When it comes to his overall stats, Morgan has participated in 379 international games, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, and has amassed over 10,000 runs at an average of 35.60.

Morgan started his career with Ireland as he he captained the side in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup. Morgan went on to play 23 ODIs for Ireland, scoring 744 runs before switching allegiance to England.

