ENG V IND: Wasim Jaffer Takes Another Sly Dig At Michael Vaughan Over Rishabh Pant Tweet

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and put out a tweet about English batter Jonny Bairstow’s hundred against India in the ongoing 5th Test at Edgbaston while taking a sly dig at former England captain Michael Vaughan. Jaffer and Vaughan are widely known for their frequent friendly online banters. Meanwhile, Jaffer’s tweet on Sunday can be understood to be a response for Vaughan’s tweet on Rishabh Pant, after the India batter’s century on Friday.

Vaughan took to his Twitter space after Pant’s hundred and wrote, “This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND”. In response to Vaughan’s tweet, Jaffer put out a similar tweet for Bairstow and said, “This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant”. While Bairstow was the highest run-scorer for England in their first batting innings at Edgbaston, Pant earlier scored 146 runs for India in the first innings.

This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/X1eK9mbt4T — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 3, 2022

This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant's century at a strike rate of 131.36

The most eye-catching thing about Pant’s ton was his strike rate of 131.36, as he took 111 runs only to score 146 runs. The big-hitting batter hit a total of four sixes during his knock, alongside 19 fours. Supported by Ravindra Jadeja 104 runs off 194 balls, India reached a 1st innings total of 416 runs in the first innings.

On the other hand, Bairstow hit 106 runs in 140 balls during his stay at the crease on Day 3, before England were all out with 284 runs on the board. He was the highest run-scorer for the home side, as wickets kept falling around him. His century knock helped the hosts to reach 284 runs in their 1st batting innings.

Jonny Bairstow involved in verbal spat with Virat Kohli

Earlier in the day, Bairstow made headlines for getting involved in a heated verbal altercation with former India skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli was unhappy with something that was said to him by Bairstow, which forced the former India skipper to vent out his anger. However, Bairstow was unaffected by the verbal spat as he went on to complete his century.

Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test ended with India standing at 125/3 in the third innings. Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 50* and Rishabh Pant on 30* will start the Day 4 for India. Ahead of play on Day 4, India lead the match by 257 runs.

(Image: @wasimjaffer14/Instagram/Shutterstock)