ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming In India, Prediction, H2h, Pitch And Weather Report

Australia will lock horns with England in the deciding ODI of the England vs Australia 2020 series. The ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. On the eve of the ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI, here's a look at the ENG vs AUS live streaming details, where to watch the Eng vs Aus live in India along with our ENG vs AUS prediction.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI preview

Australia will look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat in the second ODI when they take on England at Manchester. Having lost the first ODI, the hosts stayed alive in the England vs Australia 2020 series with an impressive 24-run victory on Sunday. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will hope to end the tour on positive note and bag the series. Australia's collapse in the last game makes England favourites for the clash, but the visitors could be boosted by the return of Steve Smith, who tormented England during the Ashes last year.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI pitch and weather report

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is a well suited to the batsmen but has slowed down considerably as witnessed during the second ODI of England vs Australia 2020 series. However, overcast conditions are likely to aid the seamers, with Josh Hazlewood and Chris Woakes like to use the conditions to deadly effect. Teams are likely to score in excess of 250 here, and the fast outfield are likely to help the batsmen milk runs. As for the weather, Accuweather predicts that it will be mostly sunny during the ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI, with a 25% chance of rainfall. Potentially, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: How to watch ENG vs AUS live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch ENG vs AUS live in India can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Wednesday at 5:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and cricket.com.au's official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

(Image Courtesy: England Cricket, cricket.com.au Twitter)