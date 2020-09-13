ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd ODI Full Preview

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
The second of the three ODIs between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) will be played on Sunday, September 13 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST. Here is our ENG vs AUS Dream11 team, ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and probable ENG vs AUS playing 11.
After losing the T20I series, Australia have gone on to an ideal start with a thumping win over the hosts in the first ODI. Australia came into the tour after a 5-month break from cricket and are finally coming back into the grove. The second 50-overs contest between the two sides promised to be a cracker with Australia finding form at the right time and seeing England's dominant run in limited-overs cricket under Eoin Morgan. Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) started for the visitors with the bat, whereas Adam Zampa (4/55) and Josh Hazlewood (3/26) were top performers with the ball. Chasing a target of 295, the 2019 World Cup winners fell short by 19 runs despite an innings of 118 from Sam Billings and 84 from Jonny Bairstow.
Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen – Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Billings
All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (vice-captain), Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers– Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
England start off as favourites to win the 2nd ODI as per our ENG vs AUS match prediction. The Eng vs Aus live game can be watched on SonyLIV after forming the ENG vs AUS Dream11 team.
