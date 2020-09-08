ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks For 3rd T20I

The third T20I between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) will be played on September 8. The match will be contested at Rose Bowl, Southampton in England. Their 20 overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 and will start at 10:30 pm IST. Here is our ENG vs AUS Dream11 team, ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and probable ENG vs AUS playing 11.

Buttler has left the bio-secure bubble but will return ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series #ENGvAUS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2020

ENG vs AUS live: ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and review

The Australian team, under the leadership of Aaron Finch, is currently on a tour of England for three T20Is and as many ODIs. England have already pocketed the three-match T20I series by winning the first two contests. England’s opening batsman Jos Buttler, hero of the previous match, is set to skip the upcoming ENG vs AUS match and will re-join his squad in time for the ODI series later this week.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Squads for ENG vs AUS Dream11 team

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: ENG squad

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly and Sam Curran.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: AUS squad

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.

ENG vs AUS match prediction: ENG vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey

Batsmen – Eoin Morgan (c), Aaron Finch (vc), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Kane Richardson

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction

AUS start off as favourites to win this match.

Please note that the above ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, ENG vs AUS Dream11 team and probable ENG vs AUS playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs AUS match prediction and ENG vs AUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: AP