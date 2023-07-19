The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's witnessed a major controversy surrounding the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow. During the match, Bairstow ducked a delivery from Cameron Green, thinking it was safe to leave his crease. However, wicket-keeper Alex Carey executed a brilliant direct hit, leading the umpires to declare Bairstow out. The umpires ruled that ball was still in play when Bairstow set off his crease to talk to his partner at the non-striker's end.

3 things you need to know

Australia are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match Ashes series

England made a comeback in the 3rd Test to remain alive in the contest

The 4th Ashes 2023 Test is scheduled to be played from July 19

Also Read: 'They Will Not Be Permitted Back To Lord's': MCC Take Strict Action After 2nd Ashes Test

The Ashes: Nathan Lyon opens up on Long Room controversy

The Australian team argued that they were well within the rules to appeal, but this decision did not sit well with English supporters. They expressed their disapproval by booing the Australian cricketers on the field. The situation escalated further during lunch when Usman Khawaja engaged in a heated exchange with some members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) present in the legendary Long Room of the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Following the incident, three MCC members were suspended due to their involvement in the altercation. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon shed light on the events during the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast, co-hosted by former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin. Despite the tense atmosphere, Lyon attempted to mediate and calm the situation when he hobbled into the Long Room on his crutches. Note, Lyon was injured while fielding in the second innings of the Lord's Test match.

"There were a few Australian guys and a few English guys in the lunchroom and I hobbled up on my crutches and stood in the middle of it and tried to calm things down a little bit," Lyon said at the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

Also Read: Ashes: Why Was Jonny Bairstow Given Out? Explaining Controversial Stumping And ICC's Rule

ENG vs AUS: Lyon shares heartfelt moment from Lord's Long Room

Interestingly, amidst the tension, a touching moment occurred when an English lady approached Lyon in tears from the main members' area. She expressed her remorse for the way Australian cricketers were being treated within Lord's and apologized on behalf of everyone's reactions.

"I actually had an older lady come up to me in tears, an English lady in tears from the main members' area, and she said 'I've got to go home. I just want to apologise to you Australian cricketers for the way everyone has reacted inside the Lord's", Lyon added.

Despite losing the third Ashes Test in Headingley, Australia are still 2-1 ahead in the series. The fourth Ashes Test is scheduled to take place in Manchester starting July 19.

Image: BCCI/SonyLIV