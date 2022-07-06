ENG Vs IND, 1st T20I: Check India's Record At Southampton Stadium Ahead Of England Fixture

With the reschedule 5th fifth Test done and dusted, both India and England will now shift their focus toward the upcoming ENG vs IND 1st T20I. The England vs India T20 gets underway on Thursday, July 7, with the first match set to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. However, the venue has not been kind to the Men in Blue who have a poor record there. Here's a look at Team India's record at the Ageas Bowl.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I: How has Team India fared previously at Southampton?

Team India has a bitter memory of the venue having lost to New Zealand in the WTC final back in 2021. Virat Kohli was the skipper of the team which lost to the Kiwis on the reserve day. Coming to overall record against England, India has lost all 4 matches across all formats at this very venue. India has never beaten England at Southampton and will be desperate to turn things around this time around. India played England in two Test matches and tasted defeat in both matches. England beat India by 266 runs in 2014, and then again in 2016 by 60 runs.

India has also lost all three Test matches played at this very venue and along with those three losses, India has lost three ODIs at the same venue. Out of the three, two of them have come against England. The last time India won matches at the Ageas Bowl came against minnows Kenya which was in the 2004 Champions Trophy and against South Africa back in the 2019 World Cup. With only two wins from eight matches in Southampton, Team India will look to improve their record.

Coming to players' performance at this venue, Mohammed Shami is the most successful bowler for India at the venue picking up 19 wickets at the Ageas Bowl. Among batters, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have scored in excess of 200 runs at the venue; however, they were on the losing side on most occasions.

England vs India T20 and ODI series schedule

The 1st T20I will be played on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton while the final match of the England vs India T20 series will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The first ODI will be played on July 12, while the second and third ODI will be played on July 14 and July 17 respectively.